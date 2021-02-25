Blue Ridge Health District: Do not share vaccine appointment links

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the Blue Ridge Health District approaches its 70,000th vaccine administered, it has a message for those about to receive their shot.
The message is simple: if you receive a link to register for a vaccine appointment, do not share it. We saw just last week the consequences if many people do.
“When the link gets shared it makes things definitely pretty complicated,” said Jason Elliott, the Blue Ridge Health District’s deputy public information officer.
Widespread community sharing of the link was a part of the problem behind long lines at last week’s K-Mart site vaccine clinic. That was in addition to problems with a lack of supply of the vaccine because of snowstorms.
Now, BRHD is sharing the importance of not sharing the link.
“If people receive the link directly from the Blue Ridge Health District or from their employer, that link is okay to use, but not to share,” Elliott said.
Elliott says the links are intended only for certain people, including some 1A frontline workers, 1B essential workers, and those 65-and-older.
“When people show up to an event that maybe doesn’t have an appointment, it does cause some delays or some confusion,” said Elliott, “not only for the people giving the vaccines but also for the people who are there to receive them.”
BRHD says it has notified the Virginia Department of Health of the link-sharing issue with the new Prep-Mod system and is working to get it resolved.
“We look forward to that happening so that way it is a less confusing process for people when it comes time to schedule their vaccination appointment.”
BRHD says if you have questions or difficulties registering for a vaccine you can call its hotline: 434-972-6261.
