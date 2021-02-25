ACPD makes arrest in sexual battery investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrested and charged an Albemarle County man with sexual battery.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Thursday, February 25, that 43-year-old Keith Wayne Shifflett is facing one misdemeanor count.
ACPD says it received a report Monday, Feb. 8, of sexual battery at a county address.
No other details were given.
Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
