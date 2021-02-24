What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny, breezy and great conditions Today. High pressure has drifted east, and a southwest wind is allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s. We are tracking a weak cold front that is expected to move through Tonight. No rain is expected but temperatures will cool to near normal levels Thursday. As it stalls to our south, areas of low pressure will track along it. Daily chances for mainly rain will be on for the late week into the Weekend. Conditions begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s,,,Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, late showers,snow showers west, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
