What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny, breezy and great conditions Today. High pressure has drifted east, and a southwest wind is allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s. We are tracking a weak cold front that is expected to move through Tonight. No rain is expected but temperatures will cool to near normal levels Thursday. As it stalls to our south, areas of low pressure will track along it. Daily chances for mainly rain will be on for the late week into the Weekend. Conditions begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe day !