What a day !

Late week cool down

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | February 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST - Updated February 24 at 12:51 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Sunny, breezy and great conditions Today. High pressure has drifted east, and a southwest wind is allowing temperatures to warm into the 60s. We are tracking a weak cold front that is expected to move through Tonight. No rain is expected but temperatures will cool to near normal levels Thursday. As it stalls to our south, areas of low pressure will track along it. Daily chances for mainly rain will be on for the late week into the Weekend. Conditions begin to improve early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cool, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s,,,Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, late showers,snow showers west, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

