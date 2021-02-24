Virtual job fair held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than 70 jobs in the Charlottesville area were made available Wednesday, February 24, through a career fair hosted by the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Career Works.
The hosting organizations partnered with Premier Virtual to be able to connect employers and job seekers through Zoom.
Michael Barnes with VEC in Charlottesville says these fairs are the perfect opportunity for anyone looking for work.
“It’s a golden opportunity,” Barnes said. “Maybe you won’t have success with this one in exactly what you’re looking for, but you know what by talking to the companies, them knowing you and them having your resume who knows what might happen in the future.”
The Virginia Career Works encourages anyone looking for a job to register for the state wide virtual fair on March 9-11.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.