Spanberger urges CDC to improve vaccine data-sharing, communication

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - United States Representative Abigail Spanberger is pushing for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to improve COVID-19 vaccine data-sharing and communication with Virginia health officials.
Spanberger sent a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky regarding the logistical and data-tracking issues health officials face during the vaccine rollout. These issues included the eligibility requirements and appointment-making procedures.
U.S. Representative Elaine Luria also signed the letter with Spanberger.
“The varied eligibility requirements and appointment making procedures favor the technologically savvy and well-resourced who can navigate the different systems,” said Spanberger and Luria in the letter. “Retail pharmacy partners have been reluctant to coordinate their outreach and appointments with state public health officials’ priorities, meaning vulnerable individuals patiently waiting their turn according to health department guidelines could be passed over.”
