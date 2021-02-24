No. 2 UVA baseball crushes VMI 14-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chris Newell and Zack Gelof both hit home runs, and the No. 2 Virginia baseball team defeated VMI 14-5 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
Newell’s homer was a grand slam in the 6th inning, when the sophomore drilled an 0-2 pitch over the centerfield wall.
“Definitely nice to start getting a couple of balls on the barrel again,” says Newell. “Just getting my feel back. Just tried to put my bat on the ball, honestly, and happened to catch one. So definitely good to feel that again.”
“It was nice to see our offensive club come alive today,” said head coach Brian O’Connor. “It was encouraging to see those guys take some pretty good passes and get some extra base hits.”
Eight UVA pitchers combined to strikeout 18 batters, which was the most by the ‘Hoos since 2018.
O’Connor says, “Playing four games at home to open up this season was nice, and now we get a chance to start our ACC play on the road at North Carolina the day after tomorrow.”
Virginia’s series against the Tar Heels will start on Thursday, due to expected inclement weather.
