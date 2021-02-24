Lawmakers repeal ban on abortion coverage through state exchange plans

Opponents of the legislation fear the measures could “grease the wheels” for state funding of abortion. Olivia Gans Turner, president of the Virginia Society for Human Life, is concerned that a repeal of the Hyde Amendment by the Democratic majority Congress coud lead to state money being used to fund abortions. Turner said Virginians may be supportive of legal abortion, but there is “a great deal of opposition to taxpayer funding of elective abortions.”