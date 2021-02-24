IIHS rolling out Top Safety Picks for new vehicles

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in Greene County is rolling out safety awards for 90 new vehicles, with Hyundai Motor Group receiving the most awards.
Both the the Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ awards are based on results from six different crash tests that evaluate driver and passenger safety, as well as vehicle durability. Vehicles must also achieve an advanced or superior rating in a front-crash prevention test for vehicles and pedestrians.
Top Safety Pick+ awards are given to vehicles with good or acceptable headlights across all trim levels. Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Kia and Genesis, leads the way with 12 Top Safety Picks and 5 Top Safety Pick+ awards.
IIHS President David Harkey says the awards help safety-conscious consumers pick their next car.
“Consumers can use this list to shop for a new vehicle. Automakers have really stepped up this year and there are a wide range of options available to meet consumer needs,” Harkey said.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety will be evaluating additional vehicles throughout the year and will announce award winners when results are available.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.