Gov. Northam announces easing of some COVID-19 restrictions, updates vaccine status in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam provided an update on COVID-19 response and vaccinations in Virginia Wednesday.
Northam said roughly 1.7 million vaccines have been given overall. The daily vaccine numbers are down, but Northam attributes it to the recent storms when vaccine shipments were delayed.
Northam says this is a big week for “getting shots in arms.” There will be 220 vaccination events around the state. Vaccine shipments delayed by last week’s winter storm are now arriving.
Around 500,000 Virginians have preregistered for getting vaccinated through the recently launched call center, according to Northam. The call center number is 877-829-4682.
More companies and pharmacies are joining the network of vaccination sites in Virginia, but the vaccinations will not happen at all store locations. For instance, Walmart is participating but they will be vaccinating in off site locations, not at individual stores.
FEMA has allocated $179 million to Virginia to help with vaccination efforts.
Northam said pending FDA approval, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be available in Virginia as early as next week. Gov. Northam expects around 50K doses per week when new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved. When that happens all three vaccines will be available in Virginia.
Northam says COVID-19 numbers are falling and he is easing restrictions. Starting March 1, alcohol sales will expand to midnight; the modified curfew will be lifted; outdoor gatherings can have up to 25 people; and larger events can increase to 30% capacity.
Northam says everyone still needs to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“We’re in a more hopeful place right now,” Gov. Northam says as Virginia’s COVID-19 case numbers decrease while vaccinations continue.
This article will be updated with information announced at Tuesday’s briefing.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.