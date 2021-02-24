Food and Beverage Restaurant Management donates meals to SMJH employees

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Food and Beverage Restaurant Management of Charlottesville donated 100 meals Wednesday, February 24, to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Staff at Shadwell’s Restaurant prepared meals and brought them over to hospital staff as a may to show appreciation for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We really wanted to give them something different,” Food and Beverage Restaurant Management Vice President of Operations Jim Drost said. “We knew we could execute a great meal for them and really hope they just have a great lunch and feel all the warmth and love that the community has for the for the hospital.”
A spokesperson from the hospital says they have received thousands of meals from the community over the course of the pandemic.
