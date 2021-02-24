Charlottesville Fire Department undergoes implicit bias training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is stepping its game up when it comes to diversity and inclusion. On Tuesday, the entire Charlottesville fire team participated in implicit bias training.
This comes after the department brought in the most diverse class of new hires in its history.
“We’ll be bringing on seven females at the same time, and that’s historic. Out of the seven females, we have two Black-American females that are part of that group,” Charlottesville Fire Chief Hezedean Smith said. “Additionally, we have 13 males, and out of the 13 males, we have four black American males so it was a very comprehensive process and everybody’s qualified.”
Chief Smith says the main focus this year is to make sure his entire workforce aligns on issues of diversity and bias.
