Chamber of commerce weather !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early clouds will give way to partly sunny conditions Today. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 60s. A cold front will move through tonight, dry. Our wind will shift to the northeast, and slightly cooler temperatures will begin to move in Thursday. As the front stalls to our south, a wave of low pressure will develop bringing mainly rain showers late Friday night, however, areas to the west may start as a period of snow showers before changing over to rain. We can expect to see above normal temperatures this weekend, with periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !