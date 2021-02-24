Chamber of commerce weather !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Early clouds will give way to partly sunny conditions Today. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 60s. A cold front will move through tonight, dry. Our wind will shift to the northeast, and slightly cooler temperatures will begin to move in Thursday. As the front stalls to our south, a wave of low pressure will develop bringing mainly rain showers late Friday night, however, areas to the west may start as a period of snow showers before changing over to rain. We can expect to see above normal temperatures this weekend, with periods of rain. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy 7 chilly, Low: low 40s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, late rain & a few snow showers west, High: upper 40s...Low: upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40
Sunday: Cloudy, rain, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
