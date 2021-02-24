Albemarle County comes out with recommended budget for FY22

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s budget proposal is out for fiscal year 2022 and shows no tax rate increase.
The budget recommended by County Executive Reff Richardson has a strong emphasis on supporting schools as well as public safety.
Proposed expansions of Crozet and Mountain View elementary schools will move forward if the budget is approved. In addition, North Garden Volunteer Fire Department could add an ambulance and expand funding for daytime weekday staff.
“We focus on fully supporting our schools, fully supporting our public safety needs, and making some investment in the community’s quality of life,” Richardson said. “It also addresses the needs of our organization. We have to pay attention to the engine, to the horsepower, that gets all of this done.”
The first budget work session is set for March 10. The board is set to adopt a budget by May 5.
