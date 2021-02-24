Albemarle Co. asking for community feedback on Crozet Master Plan

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County is asking for community feedback on the Crozet Master Plan.
The plan is designed to set up the outlook of Crozet over the next 20 year.
In this phase, the county is looking for input on conservation including parks and recreation, trails, and environmental features as well as how to preserve some of those environmental features.
The questionnaire is available through March 10. Click here for a link to the questionnaire.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.