You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering a great day. Wall to wall sunshine and a pleasant southwest breeze will keep temperatures above normal the next few days. Wind will become gusty as we go through the afternoon, especially for higher elevations. Wednesday will feature even warmer conditions. A cold front will move through Wednesday night. At the moment, it should be a dry passage, however, temperatures will cool a little Thursday. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring a chance of rain later Friday into the Weekend. Enjoy and have a great and safe day !