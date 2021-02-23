You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering a great day. Wall to wall sunshine and a pleasant southwest breeze will keep temperatures above normal the next few days. Wind will become gusty as we go through the afternoon, especially for higher elevations. Wednesday will feature even warmer conditions. A cold front will move through Wednesday night. At the moment, it should be a dry passage, however, temperatures will cool a little Thursday. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will bring a chance of rain later Friday into the Weekend. Enjoy and have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...LOw: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.