Touch of Spring-Like Days Ahead

Starting Tuesday and into Wednesday, turning much warmer. High pressure building in from the southwest, coupled with the jet stream lifting north, will bring more of a milder Pacific air mass across much of the country this week. Windy and mild Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to around 60. Warmer by Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. A dry cold front Wednesday night will knock temperatures back down into the low 50s by Thursday. Later Friday a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations. This weekend into early next week, is trending wet and unsettled with rounds of rain.