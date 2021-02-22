Touch of Spring-Like Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a brief touch of wintry weather this morning, with some snow, sleet and freezing rain, temps came up for just rain across the region. By afternoon, slowly clearing skies prevailed. Tonight, some low level moisture around will cause some fog, if wind remains light or calm.
Starting Tuesday and into Wednesday, turning much warmer. High pressure building in from the southwest, coupled with the jet stream lifting north, will bring more of a milder Pacific air mass across much of the country this week. Windy and mild Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the 50s to around 60. Warmer by Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. A dry cold front Wednesday night will knock temperatures back down into the low 50s by Thursday. Later Friday a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations. This weekend into early next week, is trending wet and unsettled with rounds of rain.
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, some fog. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy and mild. Highs 50s to near 60. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, not as warm. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. May start as a wintry mix for some locations. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy, rain. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, more rain at times. Highs low 50s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s.
