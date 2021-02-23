Sunny, breezy and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front is now to our east, and a warm front is to our north, resulting in a dry and sunny start to our day. A southwest wind will increase today, as temperatures warm into the 50s. and 60s tomorrow. Our dry stretch will last through the late week. Next chance for rain arrives later Friday into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, high: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
friday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
