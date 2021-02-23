Spring-Like For Now. Even Warmer Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - February Thaw and Big Warm Up is underway. High pressure building in from the southwest, coupled with the jet stream lifting north, will bring more of a milder Pacific air mass across much of the country this week. Warmer Wednesday with highs well in the 60s. A dry cold front Wednesday night will knock temperatures back down into the low to mid 50s by Thursday. More clouds arrive Friday and toward evening, a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain.