Spring-Like For Now. Even Warmer Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - February Thaw and Big Warm Up is underway. High pressure building in from the southwest, coupled with the jet stream lifting north, will bring more of a milder Pacific air mass across much of the country this week. Warmer Wednesday with highs well in the 60s. A dry cold front Wednesday night will knock temperatures back down into the low to mid 50s by Thursday. More clouds arrive Friday and toward evening, a new storm system will approach. While mostly rain, a brief wintry mix is possible to start for some locations, mainly along and west of the Blue Ridge. This weekend into early next week, we will see several rounds of rain.
Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows low 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, not as warm. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain late. May start as a wintry mix for some locations. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Cloudy, rain. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, more rain at times. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 50s. Lows low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.
