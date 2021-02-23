Police: Five people charged in connection to drug scheme at Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After completing a two-month investigation, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office intelligence personnel and detectives arrested five people in connection with a drug scheme targeting Chesterfield County Jail. A sixth person has been listed as a fugitive and is being sought, detectives say.
According to the investigation, a letter found in an inmate’s belongings contained almost two dozen Suboxone strips.
Suboxone strips are placed under the tongue and can easily be concealed in between paper, under postage stamps, and even under envelope flaps, making it hard to see through the use of x-ray technology.
Suboxone is a trade name for buprenorphine and naloxone mixtures, which are manmade drugs and can be addictive and, in some cases, can result in overdoses.
Detectives say the following people have been charged:
Jersey James Grant - Charged with Conspiracy/PWID Schedule III, Conspiracy/Delivery Drugs to Prisoner, Attempt to Possess Schedule III by Prisoner. Grant was already awaiting trial on Possession of Schedule I/II drugs and Pretrial Violation.
Feraud Tyrell Freeman-Butler - Charged with Conspiracy/PWID Schedule III, Conspiracy/Delivery Drugs to Prisoner, and Attempt to Possess Schedule III by Prisoner. Butler was already awaiting trial for 5 felony probation violations.
Devonte Anthony Terrell Boucher, Jr. - Charged with Solicitation/Delivery of Drugs to Prisoner, and Attempt to Possess Schedule III by Prisoner. Boucher was already serving time for Grand Larceny, Felony Probation Violation and Failure to Appear.
James Logan Williams - Charged with Possession of Controlled Paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of a Chemical Compound by a prisoner, and Conspiracy/Delivery Drugs to Prisoner. Williams was already serving time for Possession of Schedule I//II drugs, Possession of a Schedule IV drug, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, and Pretrial Violation.
Samantha Daulton - Charged with Conspiracy/Delivery Drugs to Prisoner
Erica Freeman-Butler - Considered a fugitive and is being sought on a Felony charge of Conspiracy/Delivery of Drugs to a Prisoner.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Freeman-Butler, or any attempt to smuggle drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail, please contact the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.