Monticello football rallies to beat WAHS 17-10 in OT in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA football signee Malachi Fields scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime, and the Monticello football team rallied to beat Western Albemarle 17-10 on Monday night.
The Warriors jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter of the season opener, but the Mustangs’ defense held them scoreless the rest of the way.
Fields got Monticello on the board with a TD run in the 4th quarter, and a 23-yard field goal by Chase Hummel with 2-minutes remaining sent the game to overtime.
Fields scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard scramble on the first possession in OT.
Dakota Howell tallied the lone touchdown for the Warriors in the 1st quarter.
WAHS senior Austin Shifflett rushed for a game-high 77 yards on 12 carries.
The Warriors ran the ball 37 times, while QB Hudson Toll completed 3-of-4 passes for 20 yards.
Malachi Fields led Monticello in rushing, with 44 yards and two TD’s, and he also completed 6-of-18 passes for 73 yards.
