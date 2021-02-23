Hundreds receive their second COVID-19 vaccine at Albemarle Co. site

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 800 people are getting their second dose of protection against COVID-19 at the Blue Ridge Health District’s clinic at the former Kmart in Albemarle County.
The line of people out waiting Tuesday, February 23, included grandparents, teachers, veterans, and others who all say they’re breathing a big sigh of relief.
“I would stand in line for 10 hours to get this second shot,” Crozet resident Chris Owens said. “I’m just trying to protect myself and my family. I’m so grateful.”
Owens says the first thing she wants to do when it is safe, is to hug her grandchildren who live in Seattle.
“Hopefully I can visit my grandchildren now because I haven’t seen them in 15 months. I hate it,” Owens said. “I cried over the first shot and I’m hoping not to cry over the second.”
Visiting relatives and making up for lost time is what this final vaccine means to so many.
“I would like to go see my 75-year-old brother. He has lung disease,” Nelson County resident Steve Bliley said. “I haven’t been able to see him for a year.”
Matthew Henderson is a teacher at Charlottesville High School and says he can’t wait to properly spend time with his parents again.
“I haven’t really hung out with my parents other than in a parking lot over the past year, so I’m really excited to hang out with mom and dad,” Henderson said.
For Cecil Thompson, this extra layer of security means bringing back some normalcy into Charlottesville classrooms.
“I’m a member of Charlottesville City Schools, so we are looking forward to having more in-person learning. It’s a relief and a good feeling having the second dose before the students come back,” Thompson said.
The Blue Ridge Health District is focusing on second dose appointments at the Kmart location all week.
