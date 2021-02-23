Crozet ABC store closed for expansion project

ABLEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Crozet Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) store closed its doors February 9 to begin an expansion project that will take over a vacant adjoining commercial space in the Shoppes at Clover Lawn.
This will be the second expansion for this location.
The store was 1,200 square feet when it first opened in 2010. This newest expansion will bring it to almost 3,000 square feet.
“It’s to accommodate higher demand from customers in the area. Whether that be retail customers or licensee customers, like restaurants,” Virginia ABC Public Relations Specialist Taylor Thornberg said.
They hope to finish the expansion by mid-March and to reopen the store in early April.
