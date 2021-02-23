Charlottesville Fire Dept. debuts its 2021 Strategic Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Fire Department is debuting its 2021 Strategic Plan.
“It’s a multifaceted approach,” CFD Fire Chief Dr. Hezedean Smith said. “We have objectives that are clearly articulated, and as a team we will be working on it collectively by identifying each area in the scope that we need to address specifically as we move through the process.”
The plan consists of six different goals and various objectives that will guide the department forward using internal and external stakeholder input.
“We collaborated and obtained feedback from about 100 community and business leaders, and also about 70% of our employees,” Smith said. “Additionally, 46 individuals provided direct input through a pandemic facilitated interactive discussion. Eleven employees also convened to review the themes that emerged from the surveys and the discussions that occurred.”
Goals range from focusing on the health and well-being of CFD’s employees, as well as improving the department’s response efforts.
“We’re looking forward to maintaining the level of service that we provide to the community, but also making sure we have the resources that we need to provide the services that’s needed in the Charlottesville community,” Smith said.
The chief says the department is also expanding its staff to ultimately help more people in the community.
“We’re happy to bring on 20 new firefighters, so we’re excited about that because that will also address one of our elements as it relates to having proper staff for the fire department,” Smith said.
Click here to read The Charlottesville Fire Department’s 2021 Strategic Plan.
