Cavaliers drop eight spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25 Poll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team has dropped eight spots, to No. 15, in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Cavaliers lost two games last week, at Florida State, and at Duke.
UVA has the most wins in conference play (11-3), but the Seminoles have taken over the top spot in the conference standings, with a better winning percentage (9-2).
Virginia Tech hasn’t played since February 6th, but they’re right behind the ‘Hoos, with a record of 8-3 in the ACC.
The Cavaliers only have three games left during the regular season, and head coach Tony Bennett says there’s still a lot to learn.
“This year, in this league, like most years, but even more, it’s balanced, and it’s just who’s playing well,” says Bennett. “I think we’re getting a feel for ourselves, but honestly, I don’t know if anyone can say, ‘I have a great picture, this is who we are.’ We don’t think we’re too good, but we believe when we play right, we can be good.”
Virginia will be back at home against NC State on Wednesday, with the game scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 PM.
