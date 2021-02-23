Albemarle County charter school holds public renaming meeting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The list of possible names for Albemarle County’s newest charter school will get cut from 10 to three after a community public meeting Monday night.
Sixty percent of more than 600 replies to an online survey completed last week showed a preference to keep the name of Murray Community School.
This is the latest review of a county school named after an individual.
“We’re a unique school” said committee chair Stephanie Passman. “We have a great mission of what we do within our school division and there’s been a call for not having to explain our name, so maybe having something in the name that gives a sense of what it is that makes us unique and special in our school division.”
The charter school’s advisory committee will submit its list of three finalists to Superintendent Matthew Haas, who will then make his recommendation to the school board.
