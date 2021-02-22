UVA’s judicial committee will be plenty busy with COVID-19 hearings this semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Five fraternities at the University of Virginia will now have to go through the school’s judicial review process after reports of COVID-19 violations.
The school administration will not specify the names of the fraternities or when the violations occurred. When asked for more information about repercussions, UVA Spokesperson Brian Coy said he was not able to comment on specific university disciplinary actions against identified groups or individuals.
“One thing to be clear about is that Dean Groves was referencing actions that have been taken this academic year to date; he didn’t specifically associate them only with this semester or with any particular activity,” Coy said.
The University Judiciary Committee will host hearings as claims come up and decide penalties.
“We investigate claims of misconduct as we identify them or as they are reported to us, and sometimes those investigations and adjudication take a little time,” Coy said.
The Office of the Dean of Students still maintains the ability to issue an interim suspension for egregious COVID-19 violations.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.