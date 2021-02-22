Soggy Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front will clear the area by tonight. Ahead of the front rain and pockets of freezing rain are moving east. Skies should begin to clear tonight. Low level moisture will cause areas of fog. Morning fog will give way to mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures Tuesday. 50s and 60s will be on tap for the mid and late week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Rain, High: mid 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
