Soggy Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front will clear the area by tonight. Ahead of the front rain and pockets of freezing rain are moving east. Skies should begin to clear tonight. Low level moisture will cause areas of fog. Morning fog will give way to mostly sunny conditions and warmer temperatures Tuesday. 50s and 60s will be on tap for the mid and late week. Have a great and safe day !