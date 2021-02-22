Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Endoscopic Ultrasound?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Endoscopic Ultrasound is a procedure that helps doctors evaluate and treat issues of the GI tract and surrounding areas.
“Endoscopic ultrasound is an endoscopic procedure where we go through the mouth or rectum to evaluate not only structures within the GI tract, like the stomach, esophagus or the intestines, but also structures around and surrounding the GI tract like the liver, the bile duct or the pancreas duct,” noted Dr. Mohammad Shakhatreh with Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical and Surgical Associates.
Dr. Shakhatreh is an advanced gastroenterologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson and says the procedure can be used to both diagnose and treat problems.
“As a diagnostic test we use endoscopic ultrasound to look at little lumps or bumps in the GI tract and try to figure out what they are. We use it to stage new cancers, for example, esophageal or stomach cancer,” said Dr. Shakhatreh.
On the treatment front, it’s exciting, as it limits the need for invasive surgeries. “It opens up a lot of opportunities for us to treat people without having to have surgery or any drains or tubes comings in and out of them,” noted Dr. Shakhatreh.
Draining an infected cyst, draining a gall bladder, and treating chronic abdominal pain are just a few examples of what can be done with endoscopic ultrasound. Overall, it expands options for doctors and providers better treatment possibilities for patients.
“There’s just a lot of opportunity to do things with endoscopic ultrasound that we were not capable of doing before we had this procedure,” said Dr. Shakhatreh.
