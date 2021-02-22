Piedmont Virginia Community College ranked among top military friendly community colleges

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At Piedmont Virginia Community College (PVCC), the school takes pride in being one of most military friendly schools in the country. That’s why being named the second-best military friendly school, this year, didn’t come as a surprise.
Over eight thousand schools are in consideration nationwide for VIQTORY’s Military Friendly top ten list. Around 10% of PVCC’s population every year is made of veterans.
Alumni say that the community college continues to rank high because of the care and effort that PVCC Veteran’s Advisor Jackie Fisher puts in to helping veteran’s succeed after their time in the service.
“The resources, the knowledge and the skill set that she brings to that job is so much bigger than what they say and that, that is why PVCC has been the highest rated military friendly school for years,” veteran and PVCC alum Patrick Fritz said.
“For us it means that our commitment to students and community is effective and it keeps the bar high for us in meeting that commitment,” PVCC Veterans Advisor Jackie Fisher said.
PVCC ranks second out of 142 schools in the small community college division.
