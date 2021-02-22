No. 14 UVA baseball beats UConn 4-2 to win series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 14 Virginia baseball team defeated UConn 4-2 on Sunday to win the series at Disharoon Park.
Junior Mike Vasil earned the victory, after allowing just one run on three hits with six strikeouts.
Nic Kent, Marc Lebreux, and Devin Ortiz each had two hits for the ‘Hoos.
UVA won the series opener 2-1 on Friday, and lost Game Two 10-9 on Saturday, before winning the finale on Sunday.
“I was excited to see, we proved this weekend we can win a couple of close ballgames,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “As I told the team, when you’re playing UConn, it’s like playing an ACC team. We have thirteen weekends of this. I believe, because of the level of our competition this weekend, we’ll be prepared to start ACC play next weekend, earlier than we ever have.”
Kent adds, “I think our energy and effort was really good today. That’s what you need on Championship Sunday’s, in order to win the series, and get those two wins for the weekend.”
Virginia (2-1) is scheduled to be back on the field against VMI on Tuesday night.
