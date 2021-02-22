Light mix to rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is spreading snow, freezing rain, and eventually rain to the region today. Watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. The change over to rain is expected later this morning, and the rain will continue through midday. Some clearing will take place later today. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in, southwest wind will warm conditions into the 50s and 60s this week. Have a great and safe day !