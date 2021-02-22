CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is spreading snow, freezing rain, and eventually rain to the region today. Watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. The change over to rain is expected later this morning, and the rain will continue through midday. Some clearing will take place later today. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in, southwest wind will warm conditions into the 50s and 60s this week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Light mix to rain, High: upper 40s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Rain & snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40
