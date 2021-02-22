Light mix to rain

Major league warm-up !

By David Rogers | February 22, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 7:23 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching cold front is spreading snow, freezing rain, and eventually rain to the region today. Watch out for icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. The change over to rain is expected later this morning, and the rain will continue through midday. Some clearing will take place later today. Meanwhile, as high pressure builds in, southwest wind will warm conditions into the 50s and 60s this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Light mix to rain, High: upper 40s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Rain & snow showers, High: around 50...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 50s...Low: around 40

