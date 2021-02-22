League of Women Voters holds public meeting discussing water resources

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Water resources in central Virginia and how they’re being protected was the topic of discussion at a forum on February 21.
The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area held a zoom call for the public discussing water resources in our area. Presentations from area authorities and groups spoke about How water is being protected in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties as well as what local government entities has a plan to do to keep water clean and accessible in our communities.
“It’s important to protect our natural habitat so that our drinking water systems are clean as well as using less money to filter and produce clean drinking water,” Piedmont Environment Council’s Chris Hawk said.
In total, there were 10 speakers followed by a question and answer session with those on the zoom call.
