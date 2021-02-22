First-ever Orange County Restaurant Week kicks off

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is kicking off its first ever restaurant week to showcase the flavors to be found around the county, featuring more than a dozen restaurants, wineries, breweries and bakeries.
At Well Hung Vineyard in Gordonsville, they say it’s a great opportunity to showcase the culinary talent around Orange, especially at a time when so many restaurants are struggling.
“We’re lucky to be part of such an inclusive community,” Well Hung Vineyard GM Janice Blanchard said. “Gordonsville is very small, and obviously a small section of Orange County. We were lucky to be invited and involved in trying to set a standard for what restaurant week could be in the future.”
The vineyard’s Executive Chef Rob Szydlowski says its a great opportunity for restaurants to both try new recipes and introduce their food to new customers at very affordable prices.
“We’re all coming together we’re all doing this for our guests,” Szydlowski said. “All the price points are all very affordable price points, nothing’s you know $95 or $100. You can come in and get some really great food in a lot of places.”
Orange County Restaurant Week is running from now until February 28. You can find a complete list of participating restaurants and their specials on the Orange County Chamber of Commerce website.
