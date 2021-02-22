800 expected to receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine at Kmart site Feb. 23

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Recent winter storms are causing delays in much-needed COVID-19 vaccination doses, but the Blue Ridge Health District is rescheduling appointments and making sure everyone who needs a second dose gets one on time.
“We received the vaccines, we received them this morning, and people will get their opportunity to get their second dose this week,” BRHD Spokesperson Ryan McKay said.
Many vaccination appointments that were scheduled between February 18-22 are now being rescheduled through BRHD so that folks can get their shot on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Eight-hundred people are now expected to receive their second dose of protection at the Kmart site in Albemarle County.
Mckay says if you had a second dose appointment for the Moderna shot scheduled on Feb. 18-22 at the Kmart site, then your appointment is now scheduled for Tuesday.
“We have to adjust and make sure that we can provide appointments this coming week between Tuesday and Saturday to make sure that we are providing second dose access to those who need it,” McKay said. “The goal is to get people in on Tuesday so that we can meet current obligations that are already on the books for Wednesday through Saturday.”
If you were not initially registered in PrepMod, you will receive an email to select a time slot to get your shot for Tuesday’s clinic.
“Anything with email communication always has the potential to go to ‘[Spam or Junk folders], and we’ve had that experience,” McKay said.
If you were registered through PrepMod for your second dose at the Kmart site between Feb. 18-22, then your appointment will also be automatically transfered to Tuesday’s clinic.
“We’re combining those four days, so I think they’re all going to be long days this week,” McKay said.
If you have any questions regarding your COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the Blue Ridge Health District, you can call their COVID Hotline at 434-972-6261 or send an email to BRhealthdistrict@gmail.com.
