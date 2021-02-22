East Rock boys & Riverheads girls finish as state runners-up

By Mike Shiers | February 21, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 7:34 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The East Rockingham boys and Riverheads girls were both looking to win a state championship for the first time in program history, and both came up short in their respective finals on Sunday.

East Rockingham fell 62-47 against Union in the Class 2 title match.

The Eagles are the state runner up for the second time in the last three years.

The Riverheads girls lost 81-56 against defending Class 1 state champion Honaker.

The Gladiators were playing in the title match for the first time in program history.

