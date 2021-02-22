East Rock boys & Riverheads girls finish as state runners-up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The East Rockingham boys and Riverheads girls were both looking to win a state championship for the first time in program history, and both came up short in their respective finals on Sunday.
East Rockingham fell 62-47 against Union in the Class 2 title match.
The Eagles are the state runner up for the second time in the last three years.
The Riverheads girls lost 81-56 against defending Class 1 state champion Honaker.
The Gladiators were playing in the title match for the first time in program history.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.