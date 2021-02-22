Downtown Job Center launching free series to get you back into the workforce

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are trying to get back into the workforce after losing their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s why the Downtown Job Center is stepping up to give you the skills you need before your next interview through the GO Express Training series.
The new program offers a variety of classes to teach people on-demand skills through a variety of courses. At the end of the program, you will earn a certificate upon completion.
Classes range from learning interviewing skills to navigating Google Suite. Courses will take place during March and April.
“Given the current economy and the way things are, people need to be as competitive as possible to be in the workforce at this time,” Hollie Lee, chief workforce development strategies in the City of Charlottesville, said. “It’s an opportunity for professional development for an individual.”
Registration is open for March classes and Lee says some of the courses are filling up quickly. Most of the training sessions will take place over Zoom, but if you do not have access to a computer it does not disqualify you from the program.
“If somebody is really interested in taking one of these classes and they don’t have a computer, in the registration form let us know because we do have access to technology that we would be able to provide people,” Lee said.
If you’re interested in signing up for any of the courses below, you can contact the Downtown Job Center by emailing at jobcenter@charlottesville.gov or calling the center at (434-970-3933).
Trainings:
Communication Techniques in a Virtual World – March 1-5: Participants will learn skills in interviewing and communicating over virtual spaces as well as develop customer service techniques.
ServSafe – March 8-12: Participants will learn how to safely store, sanitize, and cook for restaurant-readiness.
GO Office Express – March 15-19: Participants will navigate MS Office Suite, Google Suite, and social media marketing for those who want to become office professionals.
Workplace Spanish in a Week – March 22-26 Learn the basics of Conversational Spanish to enhance your professional development in the workplace.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.