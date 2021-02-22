Commonwealth’s Attorney: No criminal investigation into Charlottesville mayor’s spending

The City Manager has shared Mr. Platania’s letter dated February 22, 2021 with Charlottesville City Council. Mr. Boyles and the City Attorney will continue to work with City Council to prepare recommendations for best practices for City Council itself, to be discussed at Council’s March 23, 2021 work session. Separately, Mr. Boyles is in the process of conducting a review of the current credit card policy for City employees and the proposed updates that have been recommended by the City Attorney’s Office, and concurs with the Commonwealth’s and City Attorneys that these updates are overdue and a matter of priority for his administration.