Charlottesville native named 2021 OUTStanding Virginian for work in LGBTQ+ community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville man is receiving high honors for his leadership and support of the area’s LGBTQ+ community.
Charley Burton was one of just several individuals and organizations across the commonwealth to be named an Equality Virginia 2021 OUTStanding Virginian.
Burton is a leader in Cville Pride and PFLAG of the Blue Ridge, a group that helps support and connect parents who have children identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In May, he created Diversity in Recovery, a program that promotes recovery from substance abuse and trauma within marginalized communities in a safe space.
“It’s almost like, it takes village for me to be able to have gotten where I’m at, so I just didn’t get this award. My Cville Pride Group, my PFLAG group, and my smaller group, that I’ve been working with since May, the Diversity and Recovery group, all of those people helped get me this award, and I share that with them,” Burton said.
Burton said he’s hoping people in the community become more familiar with and support the LGBTQ+ groups in Charlottesville.
“Get to know us. Get to know these groups. I am honored to be a part of all three of these groups. It has been a rewarding experience,” Burton said.
Equality Virginia will honor the 2021 OUTStanding Virginians through a virtual ceremony in April.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.