Charlottesville man advocates for snow removal on street corners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Although most of the snow from last week’s storm has melted away, one city resident tells NBC29 that when snow plows come through, they push all of the snow to street corners, creating a nightmare situation for those with disabilities.
Kevin Cox has been an advocate for pedestrians and bikers for decades. He says every time it snows, plows pile up the snow and ice creating hazards for pedestrians and those with disabilities, causing them to be put at risk.
Cox’s wife, is visually impaired, and says that she’s taught him many lessons that people without disabilities wouldn’t understand.
“If you’re disabled and have to get around, you’re no different than the rest of us and you have to get to your job, you have places to go,” Cox said. “A road block, blocked curb ramp, can cause an incredible disruption to a person’s travel route.”
We spoke with one mobility impaired person who didn’t want to be on camera but said he has to physically kick snow out of the way whenever he wants to access city sidewalks.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.