Charlottesville asks businesses, residents to clear sidewalks of ice and snow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The City Manager of Charlottesville declared 12 p.m. Friday, February 19, to be the official end of snowfall.
Per city code, businesses and residents have 24 hours from the end of snowfall to clear their sidewalks. Thus, snow had to be removed noon Saturday, Feb. 20.
Residents and businesses who do not clear their sidewalks will first be issued a warning, but if not taken care of promptly, the city will hire a private crew to remove the snow and then bill the property owner for the expense.
“This is a public safety concern. Pedestrians, and people in wheelchairs, or with strollers need to be able to access the sidewalks. Otherwise, if it’s icy or snow-covered they’re going to be tempted to go out in the street and that’s an even more dangerous place, “ Charlottesville Director of Communications Brian Wheeler said.
So far, the city has not had to issue any warnings for the latest round of snow and ice storms.
If you would like to report an unshoveled sidewalk, please call 970-3182, or use the MyCville app and include the property address.
