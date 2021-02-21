Tracking Fast Moving Storm System

Tracking a fast moving storm system developing from the northern Rockies and central and northern Great Plains. This system will arrive here by Monday morning. A wintry mix of sleet and wet snow during the morning for areas close to the Blue Ridge Mountains and especially over the Shenandoah Valley. It is possible for parts of central Virginia to get a coating of snow and sleet if the precipitation arrives fast enough before going over to a cold rain. A light snow and sleet accumulation is most likely over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains before going over to a cold rain during the afternoon.