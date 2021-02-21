Tracking Fast Moving Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a frigid start to the day. Watch for icy areas from refreezing last night. Sunshine Sunday morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. A light south breeze ahead of our next weather maker will boost temperatures to the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Dry weather sticks around through Sunday night.
Tracking a fast moving storm system developing from the northern Rockies and central and northern Great Plains. This system will arrive here by Monday morning. A wintry mix of sleet and wet snow during the morning for areas close to the Blue Ridge Mountains and especially over the Shenandoah Valley. It is possible for parts of central Virginia to get a coating of snow and sleet if the precipitation arrives fast enough before going over to a cold rain. A light snow and sleet accumulation is most likely over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains before going over to a cold rain during the afternoon.
Still trending milder for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Feeling spring-like Wednesday afternoon.
A dry cold front moves across the region Thursday night. Watching the progress of a southern system on Friday.
Temperatures will be a little below average going into the last few days of February.
Sunday: Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s by dawn.
Monday: Morning wintry mix arriving. There could be a light accumulation of snow and sleet before going over to a cold rainfall. Especially if the system arrives early. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows low to mid 30s as we dry out Monday night.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs low mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Watching for possible snow/rain shower, mainly south. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
