No. 14 UVA women’s tennis falls 5-2 against No. 1 North Carolina

Head coach Sara O’Leary says, “We had a tough match today with University of North Carolina, who’s the number one team in the country and they’re number one for a reason. They played well. I thought that we fought really well especially at the number one in two positions who got wins over top 10 opponents and just hung in there and played really well in those spots. I think we were able to see some things that we need to work on within our game. This is an opportunity for us to learn and grow from this match.”