No. 14 UVA women’s tennis falls 5-2 against No. 1 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team lost 5-2 against top-ranked North Carolina on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Tar Heels won the doubles point, and four of the six singles matches
UVA earned wins from freshman Emma Navarro and sophomore Natasha Subhash, who beat top-10-ranked opponents in No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
Head coach Sara O’Leary says, “We had a tough match today with University of North Carolina, who’s the number one team in the country and they’re number one for a reason. They played well. I thought that we fought really well especially at the number one in two positions who got wins over top 10 opponents and just hung in there and played really well in those spots. I think we were able to see some things that we need to work on within our game. This is an opportunity for us to learn and grow from this match.”
Virginia (4-2, 0-1 ACC) will be back in action at Boston College on Friday.
#1 North Carolina 5, #14 Virginia 2
Singles competition
1. #80 Emma Navarro (VA) def. #3 Alexa Graham (NC) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7)
2. #11 Natasha Subhash (VA) def. #6 Cameron Morra (NC) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6)
3. #79 Elizabeth Scotty (NC) def. #47 Rosie Johanson (VA) 6-1, 6-4
4. #120 Fiona Crawley (NC) def. Hibah Shaikh (VA) 6-0, 6-1
5. Anika Yarlagadda (NC) def. #91 Sofia Munera (VA) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6)
6. Reilly Tran (NC) def. Vivian Glozman (VA) 6-0, 6-3
Doubles competition
1. Sara Daavettila/Cameron Morra (NC) def. Emma Navarro/Rosie Johanson (VA) 6-4
2. Makenna Jones/Elizabeth Scotty (NC) def. Natasha Subhash/Sofia Munera (VA) 6-2
3. Vivian Glozman/Amber O’Dell (VA) def. Alle Sanford/Reilly Tran (NC) 6-4
Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (4,3,6,5,2,1)
T-2:38 A-42
