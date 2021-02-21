No. 14 UVA baseball falls 10-9 in Game Two against UConn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The No. 14 Virginia baseball team lost 10-9 against UConn in Game Two of their series at Disharoon Park on Saturday.
The Huskies scored eight runs in their final four turns at the plate, and UVA pitchers issued 11 walks, including three with the bases loaded.
“It was a tough, hard-fought game,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “It wasn’t a pretty game with the walks on both sides. I felt like if we were able to get a shutout inning somewhere towards the back part of the game, we’d have a chance to win the game. Every time we got on the scoreboard even when we took the lead in the fifth, we gave it right back to them in the sixth.”
Virginia starting pitcher Griff McGarry pitched four innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out nine.
The teams will play the series finale on Sunday at one o’clock at Disharoon Park.
