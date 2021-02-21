Monticello hosts panel discussion for descendants of the enslaved

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of Black History Month, Monticello held a community conversation with descendants of the enslaved on February 20.
“Young Voices Rising,” was held, with three descendants of the people enslaved at Monticello sharing their opinions and thoughts with the community.
Myra Anderson and Jabari Jefferson shared poems and some of their artwork with viewers on the call.
“‘All men are created equal,’ my ancestors were not apart of that equality and that omission alone seven generations later has me still fighting for some of those freedoms,” Anderson said.
Monticello has many other previously recorded events saved on its website for the public to watch at any time.
