Louisa County girls win state title; Spotswood falls in finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County girls basketball team won a state championship for the first time in program history, as the Lions defeated Pulaski County 59-51 in the Class 4 Finals on Saturday.
Louisa was making its first-ever appearance in the title match, secured the school’s first state championship in any team sport since 2011.
Sylvie Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Lions, while Olivia McGhee added 16.
Louisa County finishes the season with a record of 15-0.
Spotswood fell 65-49 against George Mason in the Class 3 Finals, despite 27 points from Abby Branner.
The Blazers were looking to win a state championship for the third year in a row, and the 7th time in program history.
