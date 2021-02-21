JMU tramples Morehead State 52-0 in spring season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison rushed for 369 yards, while holding Morehead State to Minus-6, and the Dukes won their season opener 52-0 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The shutout is the 28th in program history.
Four different backs ran for more than 60 yards and scored touchdowns.
Percy Agyei-Obese tallied a game-high 116 yards and a touchdown, while Solomon Vanhorse had 82 yards and a score on just five carries.
Latrele Palmer (90) and Jawon Hamilton (68) both found the endzone twice for JMU.
The Dukes (1-0) will be back in action next Saturday at home against Robert Morris.
