JMU tramples Morehead State 52-0 in spring season opener
Latrele Palmer rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | February 21, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST - Updated February 21 at 12:22 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison rushed for 369 yards, while holding Morehead State to Minus-6, and the Dukes won their season opener 52-0 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The shutout is the 28th in program history.

Four different backs ran for more than 60 yards and scored touchdowns.

Percy Agyei-Obese tallied a game-high 116 yards and a touchdown, while Solomon Vanhorse had 82 yards and a score on just five carries.

Latrele Palmer (90) and Jawon Hamilton (68) both found the endzone twice for JMU.

The Dukes (1-0) will be back in action next Saturday at home against Robert Morris.

