2021 Greens Cook Off showcasing Charlottesville chefs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chefs from some of Charlottesville’s popular eateries showed off their cooking skills with southern classics on Saturday afternoon.
The 2021 Greens Cook Off, hosted by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, was held virtually, through live streams from different kitchens across the city. The cook off included Angelic’s Kitchen, Pearl Island, Soul Food Joint, Bizou, Blue Moon Diner, Maya and The Whiskey Jar.
Chefs gave tutorials on how to make southern delicacies like collard greens and mac-and-cheese.
Angelic Jenkins of Angelic’s Kitchen spoke about her recipes were inspired by her family members’ cooking tips and tricks.
“When I was a little girl I used to watch my grandmother, her name was Viola, and she used to make macaroni and cheese and I used to sit inside her kitchen and watch her make it. So I can honestly say I got a lot of my ideas from her,” Jenkins said during the live stream.
