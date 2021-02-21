Duke upsets No. 7 UVA men’s basketball 66-65 in Durham

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers were held scoreless over the final 3:10, and the No. 7 Virginia men’s basketball team lost 66-65 at Duke on Saturday night.
The Blue Devils only made two baskets during that stretch, but it was enough to pull off the upset, as a three-pointer from Kihei Clark came up short at the buzzer.
“It’s a tough one,” says senior forward Jay Huff. “It’s one of those that could have gone either way. If we could make a few plays, if they don’t make a few plays, it’s definitely our game. We’ve been in that situation before. It happens. I think we’ll be better off for it.”
Five of the last seven games against Duke have been decided by two points or less.
Head coach Tony Bennett adds, “The better the games are, or the more the season goes on, that margin of error gets smaller and smaller, as we always talk about. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, we’ll bail ourselves out and bang in a bunch of three’s,’ and ‘We’ll do this.’ No, I think we’re learning those valuable lessons, and this one was certainly there. I think they improved a little bit, but not enough to be successful. Close, but not quite.”
UVA has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, after falling 81-60 at No. 16 Florida State on Monday night.
Jay Huff had 20 points and 12 rebounds against Duke, while Sam Hauser had 19 points and eight rebounds.
Virginia (15-5, 11-3 ACC) will be back in action at home against NC State on Wednesday.
