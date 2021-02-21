Corner business owners and community members optimistic despite new restrictions, say UVA can bounce back from COVID-19 spike

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some businesses around the Corner as well as community members say they have faith in what the University of Virginia is doing trying to combat the number of COVID-19 cases.
“This week with the new restrictions in place, it’s been a little quieter as far as foot traffic movement from the, from the kids,” owner of Ragged Mountain Running Shop Mark Lorenzoni said.
He says he trusts what UVA is doing to combat the recent spike in COVID-19.
“I just think this will all work itself out I think that the restrictions needed to happen and I think most of the students understand it, and are supportive,” he said.
Luke Cantrell, a member of the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community agrees.
“Students, they’re in college so there’s obviously room to party and stuff but right now is not the time,” Cantrell said.
He longs for the days where everyone can rush the corner again.
“Especially when we won the championship, streets, everything was packed,” he said. “It was amazing but you know now we just got to do our part to be able to preserve our community and be able to have something like that in the future.”
Both Lorenzoni and Cantrell believe students have what it takes to make to the finish line.
“You’re 21 miles into a marathon, and you’re tired, and you’re definitely fatigued, and you want to give up, but the end is so close in sight,” Lorenzoni said. “Just have to put your head down and say, suck it up. I’m going to get through these next few months and we’re going to get to that 26 mile mark.”
“If they can make it through this lockdown towards later in the summer, not only UVA, but over the U.S. we’re going to be in a better position,” Cantrell said.
