Brief Wintry Mix to Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight ahead of a developing and fast moving storm system over the Mid-West, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region. It won’t be as frigid into Monday morning. However, just cold enough for a brief opportunity for some wet snow and sleet. If the precipitation arrives faster than expected, then we have a better chance of some snow and sleet before going over to all rain. Any area has a chance for a coat of sleet and snow Monday morning. Mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. A Winter Weather Advisory for Monday morning for the Allegheny Mountains of western Virginia for 1 to 4 inches of snow.