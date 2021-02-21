Brief Wintry Mix to Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight ahead of a developing and fast moving storm system over the Mid-West, Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region. It won’t be as frigid into Monday morning. However, just cold enough for a brief opportunity for some wet snow and sleet. If the precipitation arrives faster than expected, then we have a better chance of some snow and sleet before going over to all rain. Any area has a chance for a coat of sleet and snow Monday morning. Mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. A Winter Weather Advisory for Monday morning for the Allegheny Mountains of western Virginia for 1 to 4 inches of snow.
A chilly rain for all for lunch time Monday. The rain will begin to exit west to east Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be well above freezing.
Cool and drying Monday night.
Breezy on Tuesday with milder afternoon.
Briefly feeling like spring Wednesday afternoon!
A dry cold front arrives on Thursday. This will bring is chillier temperatures for Friday.
Watching for a possible southern system to arrive now Friday night with some snow and sleet. Changing to rain Saturday and may linger into next Sunday. Keep checking back for updates.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Brief risk for some wet snow and sleet. Then all rain. Rain moves away in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Breezy and mostly sunny. Highs in the milder 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs lower 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s. A chance for snow and sleet Friday night. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Mainly rain risk. Highs upper 40s. Low 40.
Sunday: Shower chance, mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 50s.
